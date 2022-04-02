Legend brings gold into upcoming Regency 51 sale

An 1857-S Coronet $5 half eagle graded MS-65+ by PCGS and housed in an oversized SS “Central America” holder with a pinch of gold dust has a green CAC sticker and a top estimate of $160,000.

Legend will offer a unique 1863 Coronet gold $10 eagle pattern graded Proof 64 cameo with a green CAC sticker at its April 28 Central States Numismatic Society auction in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions expects a rare gold pattern from the collection of Bob Simpson to cross the seven-figure mark at its Regency 51 Auction in metropolitan Chicago on April 28 as part of the auctions of the Central States Numismatic Society.

The 1863 Coronet gold $10 eagle pattern, listed as Judd 349 in the pattern reference, is graded Proof 64 Cameo by Professional Coin Grading Service, approved by a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

It carries an estimate of $1.25 million to $1.5 million.

Last offered at auction in 1988 when it sold for $150,000, it has a provenance that goes back to the time of its production.

Legend says, “While there are many truly rare coins in the U.S. series, few can truly claim the mantle of being UNIQUE, and be available for private ownership.”

Any U.S. pattern coin struck in gold is a delicacy, but this one is especially coveted as a Civil War issue relating to a group of patterns that started in 1861 with the motto GOD OUR TRUST and later, IN GOD WE TRUST.

In his book In God We Trust: the American Civil War, Money, Banking and Religion, William Bierly writes about the pattern coins of 1863, relating correspondence between Mint Director James Pollock and Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase regarding coins struck with the motto. Bierly concludes, “It seems that in Pollock’s mind, the issue of a religious motto, whatever it might be, was still in doubt as he was motivated to continue promoting it with more patterns.”

The gold pattern will be offered alongside an example of the Judd-350, another pattern $10 eagle, struck in bronzed copper from the same pair of dies. This piece is graded Proof 66 brown by PCGS, and also has a green CAC sticker.

Shipwreck gold

An 1857-S Coronet gold $5 eagle, graded PCGS Mint State 65+ and bearing a green CAC sticker, recovered from the shipwreck of the SS Central America and housed in an oversized holder with a pinch of gold dust from the treasure is another highlight.

Legend writes, “This is the second FINEST example of the date known, and it is shocking that it sat for nearly 150 years on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean as part of this famous ship wreck.”

The 1857-S Coronet $20 double eagle is the quintessential coin from the great “Ship of Gold” though the $5 eagle is significantly scarcer, from an original mintage of 87,000.

David Akers wrote in 1988 that examples of the half eagle are most likely to be found in circulated grades, and the past few decades have confirmed that, though the recovery of the SS Central America treasure has added some additional Mint State examples to the population reports.

The cataloger observes, “This highly lustrous GEM gleams with mint fresh brilliance on both sides accenting the high end quality surfaces. The strike is razor sharp, with fully defined devices seen throughout. A few tiny ticks are seen on both sides but the eye appeal is simply AMAZING.”

It carries an estimate of $140,000 to $160,000.

