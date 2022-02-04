Lee memorial yields numerous U.S. coins, Confederate notes

The Monticello Bank in Charlottesville also issued this $1 note dated May 1, 1861, with a different face design.

The Monticello Bank in Charlottesville, Virginia, issued this $2 note that was printed in Richmond by Hoyer & Ludwig.

The cents retrieved from the copper cornerstone box were wrapped in paper and inserted in an envelope before placement in the time capsule.

Dated May 1, 1861, this $1 note was issued by the Bank of the Commonwealth in Richmond, Virginia, and signed by the institution’s president and cashier.

Unlike most paper money pieces in the copper cornerstone box, which were issued from Richmond, Virginia, this $1 obsolete note was issued through the Real Estate Banking Company in Selma, Alabama.

The lowest denomination CSA note from the copper box is this tattered April 6, 1863, issue, denominated 50 cents, depicting CSA President Jefferson Davis.

A portrait of CSA President Jefferson Davis appears on the face of this $50 CSA note dated Feb. 17, 1864.

The 1845 Braided Hair cent is from a production of 3,894,304 cents struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

This $10 CSA note dated Feb. 17, 1864, depicts Confederate Secretary of State R.M.T. Hunter on the bottom right of the note’s face, with a vignette at top center illustrating horses pulling Confederate artillery.

An 1814 Classic Head, Crosslet 4 cent is among the U.S. copper cents retrieved from the copper box. It is one of 357,830 1814 cents of all varieties struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Printed by Keatinge & Ball in Columbia, South Carolina, this Confederate States of America $100 note is the highest denomination note from the copper box.

The lone numismatic item retrieved from the lead cornerstone box secured inside the Robert E. Lee Memorial Monument base in Richmond, Virginia, is a British silver halfpence dated 1887, the year the recently dismantled monument was dedicated.

The recently dismantled Robert E. Lee Memorial Monument in Richmond, Virginia, yielded not one, but two cornerstone boxes enclosed within the memorial, containing historical items, including coins and paper money, that provide a glimpse into the monetary history of the region from the American Civil War.

The memorial, featuring a bronze statue of Confederate States of America Gen. Lee on horseback, was dismantled beginning in late 2021, and the cornerstone boxes — one in lead and the other copper — were removed by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources for their contents to be photographed and cataloged.

Then Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the equestrian statue of Lee removed in 2020, amid global protests against institutional racism triggered by the police killing May 25, 2020, of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lee’s statue was not removed until September 2021, after a court cleared the way. In early December 2021, Northam ordered removal of the monument’s pedestal as well.

Archival records housed at the Library of Virginia indicate that Richmond residents, civic organizations and businesses contributed approximately 60 items to an official copper cornerstone box, including Confederate memorabilia.

State historians believe the lead cornerstone box that was also found may have been unofficially placed in the monument, by someone associated with the memorial’s construction.

Cataloging continues

Leslie Straub, collections manager for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is still in the process of documenting, cataloging and photographing the contents of both time capsules, much of which was sodden when removed.

Straub provided Coin World with images of many of the coins and paper money she has already photographed, many of which are illustrated here.

In addition to printed materials, the lead cornerstone box contained a single numismatic item — a silver British halfpence dated 1887, the year the Lee Memorial was dedicated.

The silver coin depicts a portrait of Queen Victoria on the obverse, and the date on the crowned reverse.

The second cornerstone box discovered, in copper and weighing 36 pounds, was recovered from water puddled in the remains of the pedestal below the Lee Monument on Dec. 27, 2021.

The capsule contained a plethora of paper-wrapped packages of printed materials, including soaked copies of Harper’s Weekly, and a soggy Bible with an 1883 Seated Liberty silver dime stuck to it, along with more than a dozen U.S. copper large cents and a representative number of Confederate States of America notes denominated from 50 cents through $100.

The paper money also includes a number of obsolete notes issued by banking authorities in Southern states.

Most of the copper coins are heavily worn, but those with discernible dates span from 1814 through 1845. None of the coins are yet attributed by Sheldon die variety (as identified in William H. Sheldon’s Early American Cents, later Penny Whimsy).

Many of the copper coins had been wrapped in paper and placed inside envelopes marked with hand-written details recording the individuals or groups who provided the coins for placement into the capsule.

The notes range in condition from heavily circulated and tattered to appearing to be still in a newly printed condition.

The Confederate States of America notes include pieces denominated 50 cents, $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100.

Once the items are all curated, state historic preservation personnel are hopeful to be able to place the items on public display.

