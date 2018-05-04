Leadership change at Numismatic Literary Guild announced

Patrick Ian Perez, vice president of content and development for CDN Publishing, is appointed executive director of the Numismatic Literary Guild.

The Numismatic Literary Guild’s executive board appointed Patrick Ian Perez, vice president of content and development for Coin Dealer Newsletter Publishing, as NLG executive director, succeeding Charles Morgan, editor of CoinWeek.

The board’s decision was announced May 4.

In the NLG announcement, Perez states, “I am excited to take on this opportunity and am optimistic about the future of the NLG .... Numismatic writing and research are very important to the industry, and I look forward to collaborating with as many people as possible to advance the NLG mission.”

Outgoing executive director Morgan’s thoughts are included as well: “Patrick takes the position at an important time for the organization. As the hobby continues to evolve in surprising ways, it is important to have innovative leaders. Patrick has the full confidence of me and the board. We know that he will continue to move the NLG forward.”

Morgan served as NLG’s executive director since April 2021.

Perez is a professional numismatist, in business since 2008.

