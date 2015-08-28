LBJ Presidential dollar coin and First Spouse medal set, Sept. 3

The 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential $1 coin and First Spouse medal set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 3.

News released from the United States Mint:

WASHINGTON – The 2015 U.S. Mint's Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential $1 coin and Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse medal set – (product code JP8) – will be available for purchase beginning Sept. 3 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

Priced at $9.95, the set includes one Uncirculated Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential $1 coin and one bronze medal with the same likeness of first spouse Lady Bird Johnson that appears on the First Spouse gold $10 coin struck in her honor. The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with beautiful representations of the portraits of President and Mrs. Johnson.

Historical information is printed on the back of the card. A certificate of authenticity is also included.

Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/presidential-dollar-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the United States Mint website for information on our shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

The obverse (heads side) of the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential $1 Coin was designed and engraved by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso. The coin’s reverse was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.

The obverse of the Lady Bird Johnson medal was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Linda Fox and sculpted by Gaudioso. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

