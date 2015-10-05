LBJ Coin and Chronicles Set on sale October 27

The 8-cent postage stamp bearing President Johnson's official White House portrait was stamp was issued in Austin, Texas, Aug. 27, 1973, on what would have been Johnson’s 65th birthday.

The silver medal in the set replicates the designs from a bronze Johnson Presidential medal the U.S. Mint originally issued in the 1960s.

Orders will be accepted by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 27 for the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Coin and Chronicles set.

The set is the fourth and final Coin and Chronicles set to be released in 2015. The Harry S. Truman set was released on June 30, the Dwight D. Eisenhower set on Aug. 11, and the John F. Kennedy set on Sept. 16.

The product limit for the LBJ set is 25,000, up from 17,000 originally announced. The Truman and Eisenhower sets were restricted to 17,000 sets each and the Kennedy product to 50,000 sets, up from 25,000 originally announced.

The household ordering limit for the Johnson set is two sets. Each set is offered at $57.95.

The primary collector draw to the Coin and Chronicles sets are the Reverse Proof Presidential dollars, which are exclusive to the sets. Also exclusive to the sets is a 1-ounce .999 silver Presidential medal replicating the bronze Presidential medal the U.S. Mint originally produced during each president's term in office. The sets also include a U.S. postage stamp depicting an image reflecting each president for each specific set.

Connect with Coin World:

The LBJ set contains the following:

??Reverse Proof 2015-P Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential dollar — The flat fields that are usually mirrored on a standard Proof coin are laster frosted on the Reverse Proof, while the usual frosted raised elements in the design exhibit mirrored characteristics. The obverse portrait of President Johnson was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. The common Statue of Liberty reverse, designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II, has been used on the reverse of all Presidential dollars with the series introductioon in February 2007 with the George Washington Presidential dollar.

??Silver LBJ Presidential medal — The Presidential silver medal is struck on the same 40.6 millimeter planchet used for the American Eagle silver coins. It contains 1 troy ounce of .999 fine silver. The designs replicate those that appeared on the 1.3125-inch LBJ Presidential medal struck in bronze during LBJ's presidency. The obverse depicts a portrait of LBJ executed in 1963 by Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts. The obverse is paired with the reverse originall designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver Frank Gasparro, Roberts' eventual successor in 1964.

??1973 8-cent LBJ U.S. postage stamp — The stamp shows a 1968 portrait of Lyndon Johnson painted by Elizabeth Shoumatoff. It is the official White House portrait. An announcement in the March-April 1973 Stamps Information News published by the United States Postal Service reported, "In September, 1972, at our request, the late President Johnson submitted a copy of his favorite portrait for our files. This was to be held for future use when a memorial stamp would be called for — little did we think it would be so soon. This was done (as with the late President Truman’s) to forestall any controversy as to what would be depicted on the stamp.” The stamp was issued in Austin, Texas, Aug. 27, 1973, on what would have been Johnson’s 65th birthday. It is listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers as United States Scott 1503.