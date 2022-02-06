Dr. Lawrence S. Brown Jr. is the new chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Dr. Lawrence S. Brown Jr. was appointed chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for a one-year term by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen effective Jan. 30.

The chairman is appointed from the current members that comprise the 11-member panel.

Established in 2003, the members of the CCAC advise the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, congressional gold medals, and national and other medals.

They also advise the secretary of the Treasury with regard to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made.

Additionally, they make recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

Dr. Brown was first appointed to a four-year term on the CCAC in 2019 to represent the interests of the general public.

A dedicated numismatic collector since age 12 with interests in United States modern circulating and commemorative coins, Dr. Brown, a Vietnam veteran, is a clinical associate professor of Medicine and Healthcare Policy and Research, Weill Medical College, Cornell University.

Dr. Brown also is chief executive officer at START Treatment and Recovery Centers in Brooklyn, New York.

