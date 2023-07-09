Law enforcement counterfeit training offered at ANA show

Law enforcement personnel are invited to attend a seminar about counterfeit coins, being conducted by the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation.

To fight fakes, law enforcement officials are invited to come to one of the year’s biggest coin shows.

To address the mass proliferation of counterfeits plaguing the U.S. marketplace, the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Treasury Department and in cooperation with the American Numismatic Association, will sponsor a seminar for local, county, state, and federal law enforcement officials.

“Counterfeit Coins, Precious Metals, Numismatic and Financial Crime Investigations,” is an eight-hour seminar scheduled for Aug. 10, during the ANA World’s Fair of Money in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

Instructors for the seminar will be former Texas police chief Doug Davis, director of the ACEF Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, and Chris Hersey, senior special agent in the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General.

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The seminar, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will provide law enforcement attendees from across the country “with the fundamental investigative techniques, resources, knowledge and understanding to respond effectively to the complex challenges encountered during the investigation of crimes related to counterfeit coinage and precious metals as well as other numismatic and related financial crimes,” said Davis.

“To enhance the educational experience, attendees will be given hands-on training and be introduced to the numismatic profession and collecting community by having the opportunity to tour the bourse floor and bring back questions to the classroom setting,” he said.

The seminar is open only to law enforcement personnel. Tuition is free and includes all training materials and a certificate of completion.

Registration forms and additional information can be obtained online at https://acefonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/ACTF-Educational-Flyer-2023-1.pdf, by emailing Davis at Doug@acefonline.org, or by telephone request at 817-723-7231.

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