Law Enforcement commemorative coins available for pre-orders

Pre-orders for the commemorative silver dollar are favoring the single coin option with the Proof finish, struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The U.S. Mint began taking pre-orders at noon Eastern Time Jan. 28 for the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative gold $5 coin.

The copper-nickel clad half dollar has a maximum combined authorized mintage in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 750,000 coins.

The United States Mint began taking pre-orders at noon Eastern Time Jan. 28 for products in the three-coin National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program.

The numismatic products won’t begin shipping until May 5.

Introductory pricing runs through 3 p.m Eastern Time March 1, after which regular issue prices will take effect.

When sales began Jan. 28, no images of struck coins illustrated the numismatic product options on the Mint’s website. Neither were images of struck coins available for publication.

The commemorative coin program, authorized under Division K of Public Law 116-94, offers gold $5 coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars, each offered individually in Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

A three-coin Proof set, limited to a 7,500-set release, is also offered.

Maximum mintages for the coins, across all product options, are 50,000 $5 gold coins; 400,000 silver dollars; and 750,000 copper-nickel-clad half dollars.

Both gold coin versions are struck at the West Point Mint with the facility’s W Mint mark.

Both silver dollar versions are executed at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

The Proof copper-nickel-clad half dollar is struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark, while the Uncirculated coin is produced at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark.

Pricing for the gold coins is determined according to a pricing grid for U.S. coins containing precious metals and is subject to change weekly.

First day sales

The individual product options, each with first-day’s sales followed by introductory price and regular issue price, are:

➤ Single Proof 2021-W gold $5 coin, 358; introductory price: $681.25 (2021 grid minus $5); regular issue price: 2021 grid.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-W gold $5 coin, 398; introductory price: $671.25 (2021 grid minus $5); regular issue price: 2021 grid.

➤ Single Proof 2021-P silver dollar, 5,993; $74; $79.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-P silver dollar, 2,872; $69; $74.

➤ Single Proof 2021-S clad half dollar, 5,916; $35; $40.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2021-D clad half dollar, 3,622; $33, $38.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, 1,500; introductory price: $746.75; regular issue price: 2021 grid. First day pre-sales for the three-coin Proof set are 20% of the maximum.

The purchase price of each gold coin carries a $35 surcharge, each silver dollar, a $10 surcharge, and each clad half dollar, a $5 surcharge. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be forwarded to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Inc., for educational and outreach programs and exhibits. The Museum is a mostly-underground facility located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Judiciary Square.

