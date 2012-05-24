Launch of CoinSearch mobile application at Long Beach

Certified Coin Exchange plans a May 31 launch of a live, beta test of the Collectors Corner “CoinSearch” application at the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo, held May 31 to June 2.

According to CCE, CoinSearch uses mobile technology to enable collectors to instantly locate specific coins they are looking for at a show.

Coin buyers will be able to use their smart phones or iPads to find the coins they’re seeking during the Long Beach Expo. They’ll also be able to pinpoint the exact bourse floor locations of the dealers who have those specific coins in their inventory, according to CCE.

The item listings will be available through Collectors Corner CoinSearch, a free mobile application from Collectors Corner (www.collectorscorner.com), a division of CCE.

“Dealers can list coins they’ll have at their Long Beach tables that are in their Collectors Corner inventories. Collectors and other dealers then can use the new Collectors Corner CoinSearch mobile app to easily locate any coins they’re seeking and find the dealers and locations of their tables,” explained Cassi East, CCE president.

For more information about the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo, visit the show’s website at www.LongBeachExpo.com. ¦