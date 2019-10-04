Launch event planned Oct. 11 for Proof American Innovation $1 set

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2019-S Ameircan Innovation dollar coins are being issued in a four-coin Proof set.

An Oct. 11 sales launch for the four-coin 2019-S American Innovation $1 Proof set will include a noon Eastern Time event at the Philadelphia Mint hosted by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder.

Ryder will deliver remarks and sign certificates of authenticity accompanying the sets.

The sets are being offered at $20.95 each without product or household ordering limits.

The set comprises Proof versions of the 2019 American Innovation coins struck at the San Francisco Mint honoring significant American innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups in Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Georgia.

