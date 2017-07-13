Latest edition on introduction to numismatics now available

Now in its fourth edition, the refreshed “Coin Collecting” is a comprehensive guide that explains everything a new collector should know about how to succeed in the hobby.

The fourth edition of Coin Collecting: An Introduction to the World of Numismatics, a comprehensive resource for everything coins and how to succeed in the world of coin collecting, is ready for purchase.

Author Kenneth Bressett has updated the definitive reference guide to finding just how lucky you can be as a coin collector. Originally released in 1999 and referred to in the collecting community as the “Golden book of coin collecting,” Coin Collecting has been one of Whitman’s best-selling titles.

“Bressett’s Coin Collecting is an evergreen in the Whitman library,” said John Feigenbaum, president and CEO of Whitman Brands. “It serves as an introduction for so many entering or navigating the hobby — rich in facts, insights, and tips on how to succeed in coin collecting. We hope this edition, with a new look, expanded content, and market values for popular coin series, generates even more interest.”

Formerly titled Whitman Guide to Coin Collecting: An Introduction to the World of Coins, this is the first title to be rebranded and published under Whitman’s new “Collector Series.” The series provides comprehensive, up-to-date guidance on identifying, valuing, and caring for coins. Authored by industry experts, each book ensures enthusiasts can maximize both their enjoyment and their investment.

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Coin Collecting is available for purchase online at Whitman.com and retailers nationwide.

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