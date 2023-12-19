Latest Blay Collection sale sets additional records

The Stewart Blay Collection continued to set records at GreatCollections with almost $5 million in final bids in a November sale. Lots included some of the finest sets of Flying Eagle cents, Indian cents and Barber dimes ever assembled.

The coins were sold at GreatCollections in two separate sessions, held on Nov. 12 and 19. The highest priced lot was an 1856 Flying Eagle cent, graded MS-66 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corporation sticker, that sold for $343,125. Not far behind that mark was an 1877 Indian cent graded PCGS MS-66+ Red and carrying a CAC sticker at $340,875. Other six-figure sales included an 1893-O Barber dime graded by PCGS as MS-68 Prooflike with CAC sticker, at $140,625. A 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent graded PCGS MS-65 red with CAC sticker realized $123,750. These top coins achieved all-time world records for the date and grade, according to GreatCollections.

Earlier this year, GreatCollections auctioned the Blay Lincoln Cent Collection for over $7.7 million, also setting many world records.

“Serious collectors came out of the woodwork to bid and own part of the Stewart Blay Collection,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections. “The realized prices confirm the numismatic community agreed with the superlative quality Stewart had assembled over his lifetime. The pedigree is one that will survive time — perhaps the most universally respected in the current generation of numismatists.”

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The 673 certified coins offered received 16,645 bids and realized a total of $4,960,436.

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