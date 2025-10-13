Last circulating cents to be sold in Dec. 11 auction

The United States Mint is pleased to announce that Stack’s Bowers Galleries will auction the last circulating one-cent coins this December through a special sale of 232 three-coin sets. Each historic set includes two circulating pennies, one from each of the Mint’s production facilities in Denver and Philadelphia and, for the first time ever, a 99.99% 24-karat gold uncirculated penny, also minted in Philadelphia.

“The Mint is excited to share this opportunity with the American public,” said Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally. “The penny has withstood 232 years of our nation's history, and we are proud to offer the chance for the public to celebrate this moment into perpetuity by purchasing one of these special sets. It truly an honor to continue 'Connecting America through Coins'.”

Each set will be accompanied by a serialized Certificate of Authenticity, with the final set, set number 232, including the three original dies used to strike these coins. The coins will bear a unique Omega (Ω) privy mark, signifying each coin is among the last of the circulating pennies ever struck by the Mint. The unique number of sets recognizes the 232 years of penny production. United States Treasurer Brandon Beach and Mint Acting Director Kristie McNally operated the presses to strike the final Philadelphia-minted Omega coins, in recognition of their historic significance.

Live bidding for these three-coin sets will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST). The auction will be hosted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website www.StacksBowers.com and broadcast from Griffin Studios in the firm’s Costa Mesa, California headquarters.

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