Laser blanking under study by U.S. Mint

Fraunhofer USA executed a comprehensive study involving laser-cutting nine different materials for coinage blanks, according to the U.S. Mint's 2014 Biennial Report to Congress submitted Dec. 12.

The report addresses the Mint's progress in finding composition alternatives and production methods that will cut costs for circulating U.S. coins.

Fraunhofer studied replacing the current mechanical die blanking and on-site annealing with laser blanking and off-site bulk annealing. Currently, blanks are punched from coils of coinage strip, and the rough blanks are deburred and then annealed to soften, for formation of the raised rim on an upset machine, before being struck on a coinage press.

Fraunhofer also studied retaining the on-site annealing but replacing the current die-blanking with laser blanking.

Fraunhofer concluded that the laser blanking would not offer substantial savings compared to the current mechanical die blanking.

Suggestions for additional examination include non-laser blanking alternatives, such as die-blanking with a "push-back station" that might be able to directly blank annealed material without distorting the blanks and cutting blanks using water jets.

More from CoinWorld.com:

U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins

Sold out: 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set, with 50,000 sets reported sold

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

U.S. Mint officials hesitant to declare second sellout of 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars

Gold Proof Kennedy half dollar sales edging toward maximum issue of 75,000 coins

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!