$127K combined price for two rare casino chips sold

Two extremely rare casino chips, one of which is unique, were sold at the Casino Chip & Gaming Token Collectors Club Convention in Las Vegas last month.



A $5 chip from the Golden Goose, a slots-heavy casino that was open from 1975 to 1980 at 20 E. Fremont St. and featured a single blackjack table, was sold for $75,000, while a rare $5 chip from The Lucky Casino sold for $52,500. according to a CC>CC release.



The lone Golden Goose blackjack table was open between March 1976 and August 1977.



"When it went away, so did all the chips, making this $5 chip the only one known to exist,” the release states.



The chip sold for more than $3,000 in the 1990s.



The Lucky Casino was open at 117 E. Fremont St. from 1963 to 1967. Only two examples of the casino’s $5 chip are known.



"It’s nice to see that even in a slowing economy, sales of the super rare chips are still going strong," CC>CC President Doug Smith said. "Those chips were more than likely the only ones known and are sure to be highlights of anyone’s collection."



The buyers of the chips have so far remained anonymous.



The 22nd annual CC>CC Convention took place June 19 to 21 at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, and brought in more than 1,500 attendees.



"We experienced a great turnout at our 2014 CC>CC Convention,” Smith said. "Several dealers I talked to had fantastic shows and seemed to have a full table for much of the convention."