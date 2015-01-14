Larry King talks coins with Ian Russell of GreatCollections.com

Ian Russell, founder and president of GreatCollections Coin Auctions, sat down with Larry King in late December to discuss the hobby of coin collecting. The 25-minute interview took place at King’s Los Angeles studio for his current television show, Larry King Now.

Russell said, “Although we obviously discuss coins with coin collectors, dealers, and so forth, it’s always fun to talk coins with someone outside of the industry, especially someone of Larry King’s stature.

“It was also interesting to learn how much Larry knew about coins. For example, he did a radio show when the Susan B. Anthony coin was released,” Russell said.

Russell said his appearance was a little intimidating, since he followed King's interview of the imposing American life coach and self-help author, Tony Robbins.

Larry King is an American television and radio host who conducted more than 60,000 interviews while hosting Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 through 2010. He currently hosts Larry King Now on Hulu and RT America.

Some highlights of Russell's interview with King (along with their minute markers in the video segment):

??1:00 — Discussion of 1882 Shield Earring dollar pattern, showing example graded and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service and slated for auction Jan. 18.

??2:40 — Discussion of how GreatCollections Coin Auctions works.

??10:29 — 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals gold $20 double eagle.

??11:45 — High Relief gold coin compared to 2009 Ultra High Relief $20 gold coin.

??12:45 — 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar.

??16:00 — King addressing radio show he did devoted to Anthony dollar.

??24:36 — Russell offers advice on those wanting to enter the hobby.

Russell's complete interview is available here or on the GreatCollections website.

