Lannin appointed to return as chair of CCAC for 2021

Mary N. Lannin is newly appointed to a one-year term as chair of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Mary N. Lannin is newly appointed to a one-year term as chair of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Lannin previously chaired the 11-member U.S. coin and medal design review panel from 2015 to 2018.

A native of New York City, Lannin was first appointed to a four-year term on the CCAC by Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew in 2014, based on the recommendation of then House Minority Leader, now Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Lannin was reappointed to a second four-year term on the CCAC in 2018 by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Lannin is a former public television producer and director (KTCA-TV 1968 to 1978) and is currently a freelance editor with developed skills in numismatics.

Lannin holds life memberships in both the American Numismatic Association and the American Numismatic Society, to which she was elected a fellow in 2015 and a board member in 2017.

Lannin is currently a member of the Royal Numismatic Society, the Swiss Numismatic Society, the San Francisco Ancient Numismatic Society, the Pacific Coast Numismatic Society, and the New York Numismatic Club, for which she serves as secretary-treasurer.

Lannin’s interest in the advisory committee stems from her childhood love of coin collecting, which was rekindled when she purchased a Roman denarius once owned by John Quincy Adams, a noted coin collector and the sixth president of the United States.

According to her biography at the CCAC website, she is a “member of the Ancient Arts Council of the Legion of Honor (San Francisco), Ms. Lannin is also a member of the Asian Art Museum (San Francisco), San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, LACMA (Los Angeles), and “She is a volunteer staff member at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco with the Ancient Arts Council.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter