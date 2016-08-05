A decade-long legal battle over the ownership of 10 double eagles was decided in favor of the government and against the Langbord family this week.

5. ANA conventioneers to have chance to see 1974-D aluminum cent: United States Mint officials are fulfilling a promise to publicly exhibit the 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent.

4. Teenaged collector among those finding doubled die varieties in change: The Lincoln cents with the Union Shield reverse design are only in their seventh year of production, but they are proving to be a fertile hunting ground for die varieties.

3. Ohio Penitentiary inmates counterfeit United States coins from within prison walls: If you could write with your change in Columbus, Ohio, you knew were the coins came from.

2. 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars: When they'll be on sale: Mint officials have not yet disclosed the maximum mintage nor household ordering restrictions. Pricing will be announced the week the coins go on sale.

1. Langbord family loses appeal to regain ownership of 1933 double eagles: It looks like the government will get the keep the Langbord family’s 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles that were allegedly discovered in a family’s safe deposit box shortly after the sole 1933 double eagle that can be privately owned was sold for $7.6 million in 2002.

