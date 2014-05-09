US Coins
Landmark book available free: Can download in pdf format from LOC
May 9, 2014
I very much enjoyed Joel Orosz’s column “Heaton’s revolutionary book: First reference about Mint marks” in the April 28, 2014, issue of Coin World.
The book, A Treatise on the Coinage of the United States Branch Mints (1893), is available for download in pdf format at no cost from the Library of Congress at https://archive.org/details/treatiseoncoinag00heat.
