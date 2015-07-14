Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse gold coins on sale August 27

Sales begin Aug. 27 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, First Spouse $10 gold coins by the U.S. Mint.

Sales by the United States Mint of Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, First Spouse gold $10 coins are scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27.

The half-ounce .9999 fine gold coins will have a maximum combined mintage of 10,000 across all product options. Initial pricing for each product option, subject to change because of the fluctuating prices in precious metals, is to be announced close to the release date.

The coin's obverse featuring a portrait of Mrs. Johnson was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Linda Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse, designed by AIP Artist Chris Costello and sculpured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon, depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, and flowers in reference to Mrs. Johnson's efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C.