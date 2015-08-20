Order Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse gold coins August 27

The split of the combined maximum mintage of 10,000 coins between the Uncirculated version, shown, and the Proof will be determined by custiomer demand.

The Proof version features frosted devices and lettering contrasted against highly polished fields.

The 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson First Spouse $10 gold coins will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27.

Lady Bird Johnson is the fourth former first lady to be honored with a half-ounce, .9999 fine gold $10 coin in 2015. Previous 2015 issues honor Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower and Jacqueline Kennedy.

The obverse featuring Johnson's portrait was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Linda Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument and flowers, referencing her efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The Johnson First Spouse gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Mintage is limited to 10,000 coins, combined across both options, with customer demand roughly determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins struck.

Pricing for these coins will be based on the United States Mint's pricing structure for numismatic products containing gold.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

Information about shipping options is available here.