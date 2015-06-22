Kushan coinage reference now available from ANS

The following news release issued by the American Numismatic Society presents a new reference on coinage representing four centuries of Central and South Asian ancient history:

A long-awaited publication from The American Numismatic Society (ANS), Kushan, Kushano-Sasanian, and Kidarite Coins, is now available for sale. The 322-page hardcover catalogue with 79 full-color plates, a work by David Jongeward and Joe Cribb with Peter Donovan, presents all of the Kushan coins in the ANS collection and provides detailed descriptions, selected illustrations, and commentary, which represents four centuries of Central and South Asian ancient history.

Differing from previous publications, there have been major revisions to the organization and chronology of the production system of Kushan coinage. This catalogue is based on the latest coin-based research, including site find analysis and die studies. Essays in the introduction present the historical and cultural context of the kings and their coins, with the coins classified by ruler, metal, denomination, mint, production phase, type and variety.

This catalogue features two series of coins issued by the Kushano-Sasanian and the Kidarite Hun rulers of former Kushan territory as they adapted and followed the Kushan coinage system. It also contains illustrations of all the ANS gold coins and a selection of copper coins.

Andrew Reinhard, Director of Publications, commented on this newest title available from the ANS, “With a very strong cabinet of Far Eastern issues, we at the ANS were excited to produce material on our Central and South Asian coinage. This catalogue is an incredible tool for academics, numismatists, and collectors, as it will assist in identifying coins and with the general understanding of this significant historical period.”

Kushan, Kushano-Sasanian, and Kidarite Coins is available to order on the ANS website, or you can call Catherine DiTuri to place your order at 212-571-4470, ext. 117. The list price is $150; ANS members may purchase it for $105.

