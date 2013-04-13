Kolbe & Fanning offers Eric Newman hardcover auction

Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers has been selected to produce special edition hardcover catalogs for the series of auctions of numismatic items selected from the Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society Collection.

The sales begin April 25 with the Heritage Auctions offering of pattern coins, in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society Convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

Stuart Levine, the consulting numismatist working with the Newman Society in the sale of selected items, confirmed Kolbe & Fanning has been selected to produce the special-edition catalogs. Levine said if special-edition catalogs are produced for what is expected to be a number of separate auctions, Kolbe & Fanning will produce the special-edition catalogs for those sales as well.

Each special edition hardcover catalog will be professionally bound in uniform style and will be available by advance subscription. David Fanning said the catalogs will be in 8.5-inch by 11-inch format, with a cloth, hardbound cover.

Subscribers to the entire series will be able to purchase each special edition catalog for $95 plus $5 shipping in the United States (customers outside the United States will pay $95 plus the actual cost of foreign postage).

Customers wishing to purchase a catalog for only a particular auction will be able to do so for $120, plus postage, while supplies are available.

It is expected, however, that most of the available catalogs will be reserved for subscribers to the series, according to Kolbe & Fanning.

The Eric P. Newman Numismatic Education Society will receive $25 from the sale of every catalog to further its philanthropic activities, including the advancement of numismatic scholarship, according to Kolbe & Fanning.

To subscribe to the catalogs, visit the Kolbe & Fanning website at www.numislit.com. Orders may be securely placed by credit card.

You may also contact David Fanning to place subscription orders by telephone at 614-414-0855 or via email at df@numislit.com.

The special-edition catalogs recall similar hardcover catalogs for Stacks’ auctions of the John J. Ford Collection. The 21 catalogs in that series have proven to be collectible in their own rights.

According to David Fanning of Kolbe & Fanning: “A complete set of hardcover Ford catalogues usually goes for around $2500. We get a complete set maybe every couple years — most people have held onto them. Individual volumes go for anywhere from $60 to $300+ depending on the content.” ¦