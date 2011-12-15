Kolbe & Fanning offer numismatic literature at NYINC

Three hundred and fifty lots of numismatic literature devoted to ancient, world and U.S. numismatics are to be offered at public auction Jan. 7 in New York City by Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers.

The auction is scheduled in conjunction with the New York International Numismatic Convention in the Norse Suite on the 18th floor of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Works on ancient, medieval and modern numismatics will be offered in the first session, while works on U.S. numismatics will be offered in the second. The auction is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the winning bid for each lot.

Some highlights:

De Asse Et Partibus Eius Libri Quinq[Ue] Guillielmi Budei Parisiensis Secretarii Regii. Venundantur In Edibus Ascensianis by Guillaume Budé, the first edition of the first numismatic book, published in Paris, March 1514. Includes 1535 edition bound at the end of the volume, with 1536 supplement of Annotations on the Pandects, Lot 28, “A pleasing example, generally near fine.”

A Dissertation on the Knowledge, Use & Rarity of Medals by David Jennings, 1720, original ink manuscript, with marginal additions, arranged in 12 epistles, Lot 101, “Joints a bit weak. Fine.”

White Russian Paper Currency Proofs by Rostov-on-Don Main Office of the State Bank and State Treasury of the High Command of the Armed Forces in the South of Russia, 1918 to 1920, well over 100 proofs and separations for various denominations and varieties of the government issues of the White South issued during the Russian Civil War, Lot 174, “Proofs in excellent condition.”

Appraisal. Numismatic Collection. The Estate of Edward H.R. Green. First National Bank Boston, Massachusetts by F.C.C. Boyd, appraiser, Aug. 9, 1937, first leaf boldly signed by Boyd in ink and notarized, Lot 287, “Near Fine.”

Morton M. Stack’s Deluxe Set of the Fabled Photographic Record of the Colonel Green Collection of United States Quarter Eagles, Half Eagles & Eagles, circa 1944, Lot 288, “Generally near fine, with fine contents.”

Report of the Secretary of State, on the Subject of Establishing a Uniformity in the Weights, Measures and Coins of the United States by Thomas Jefferson, published by order of the House of Representatives, 1790, Lot 303, “A near fine copy in an attractive, fine binding.” ¦