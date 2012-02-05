Kolbe & Fanning mail-bid auction ends Feb. 23

Kolbe & Fanning LLC will be conducting a numismatic literature auction Feb. 23.

The auction features selections from the library of Dr. Russell Hibbs and other important properties. It encompasses a wide range of works on ancient, medieval and modern numismatics, including books, sales catalogs and periodicals on North and South American numismatics.

Telephone bids will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. Eastern time; fax, telephone message and email bids will be accepted until midnight, Feb. 23.

A digital version of the catalog is available online at no cost and can be found at the firm’s website at www.numislit.com.

Email David Fanning at df@numislit.com and George Kolbe at gfk@numislit.com; write to Kolbe & Fanning LLC, 141 W. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230-2700, telephone the firm at 614-414-0855 or fax the firm at 614-414-0860.

Some highlights:

Browning, A.W. The Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796–1838, With a Few Remarks Concerning their Types, Varieties and Rarity. Illustrated on eight photographic plates. New York: Wayte Raymond, 1925, and John J. Ford Jr., 1950. Eight volumes, original crimson cloth, upper cover lettered in gilt. 36 pages; eight fine linen-backed photographic plates depicting coins. Reportedly, one of only 25 to 30 copies issued with the original 1925 text and new impressions of the plates commissioned in 1950 by Ford and taken from the original glass negatives. Lot 109, Fine.

Clay, Charles. On the Brass, Copper, and Other Currency of the Isle of Man / Additional Coins, Tokens, Medals &C., in Connection With the Isle of Man. Proceedings of the Manchester Numismatic Society, Parts I and IV, along with Part V, which includes unrelated papers (1864 and 1867); one fine albumen photographic plate depicting Manx coins with tissue guard; five lithographic plates with tissue guards; text illustrations (entire issues present). Manchester: A. Ireland and Co., Printers. Eight volumes, original printed wraps. Bound with Coinage of the Isle of Man by Philip Nelson. Removed from Numismatic Chronicle, Series III, Vol. XIX; four autotype plates of Manx coins, numbered III–VI (complete for Nelson’s article). With an annotation in the hand of Lyman H. Low. Bound together in recent brown cloth, gilt, with added typographic title page (Nelson work bound first). Lot 141, generally Fine.

Numismatic Bibliomania Society. The Asylum, Vols. I through XXVIII (1980 to 2010), complete. Eight volumes, original printed or pictorial card covers, as issued. A complete set of the quarterly journal of the Numismatic Bibliomania Society. Lot 362, Fine.

Spink & Son. Spink & Son’s Monthly Numismatic Circular (title varies). Vols. I–XXXVII (1892 to 1929), complete, plus four additional volumes: XLII and XLIV–XLVI (1934 and 1936 to 1938). Bindings vary, with most in publisher’s cloth or quarter roan; a few are unbound. As usual, a number of the bindings are the worse for wear, especially at spines. Still generally sound. Lot 465, a Very Good set as a whole.

Elder, Thomas L. Catalogue of the Splendid Rare Coin Collection of the Late Henry C. Miller, ESQ. San Diego: Jeff Rock/Rosa Americana Publications, 1992 reprint of the original May 26 to 29, 1920, auction. Small quarto, original black leather, gilt; marbled endpapers. 2,212 lots; 28 photographically reproduced plates, slightly reduced in size and oversewn; prices realized list bound in. Limitation notice pasted to front free flyleaf. Housed in matching slipcase, as issued. Lot 586, As New.

New Netherlands Coin Co. numismatic auction catalogs. Thirty-one catalogs, 1951 to 1977. Sales present are: 32, 34, 35, 40, 41, 43, 45–48, 50–60, 60b, 61, 62, 62a, 63, 63a, 64, 64b, 66 and 66a. Nearly all with prices realized lists. Somewhat varying formats, all in original card covers. Lot 1029, generally Very Good to Fine, some with annotations including prices.

Delbrueck, Richard. Die Münzbildnisse Von Maximinus Bis Carinus. Berlin: Das römische Herrscherbild, III. Abteilung Band 2, 1940. Quarto, tan linen; red morocco spine label, lettered in gilt. Nine halftone plates of coins in the text; 32 Very Fine Lichtdruck plates of coins. “A rare and lovely work, with outstanding plates. The only copy we have offered in years.” Lot 1033, near Fine.

Stack’s. Public Auction Sales. John J. Ford Jr. Collection. Coins, Medals and Currency. Parts I to XXI. Numismatic American History. New York etc., 2003 to 2007. Twenty-one catalogs complete. Quarto, original printed card covers throughout. 5,464 pages; 10,885 lots; numerous portraits; profusely illustrated throughout, largely in full color. Lot 1204, generally Fine. ¦