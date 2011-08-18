Kolbe and Fanning conduct numismatic literature mail-bid

Kolbe and Fanning Numismatic Booksellers has published the catalog for its sale No. 122, a mail-bid auction closing Sept. 15.

The firm offers more than 1,400 lots of rare and desirable numismatic literature, with an emphasis on American numismatics, according to the firm. The 112-page catalog also includes an extensive selection of “interesting and elusive” works on ancient, medieval and modern numismatics, leading with a consignment of 485 lots from the library of a coin dealer specializing in ancient and foreign coins.

While the sale features many of the multi-volume standard works on ancient coins and a number of classic works on that topic in excellent condition and from famous libraries, it is also quite diverse, according to the company’s owners.

More than 20 different consignments make up the balance of the sale, offering modern key works on Eastern European numismatics, classic works on Latin American coins, photographic oddments from the Jack Collins archives, and American numismatic works from the library of noted colonial coin collector, George C. Perkins.

A printed catalog is available for $10, and is also posted free online at the firm’s newly updated website, www.numislit.com.

Updates include “easy payment options” and a substantial listing of numismatic literature available for outright sale, which will be augmented on a regular basis, according to the firm.

To order the catalog, write to the firm at 141 W. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230-2700. ¦