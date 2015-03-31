Need a refresher? Check out our collector basics

1. Coin World gets back to the basics

Coin World is now offering thorough information on the coins of our country. In our "Know your U.S. Coins" series, cents, nickels, dimes, and quarters are all covered—history, origin, and other extensive information.

Here are a few examples:

2. Numismatic crime

"Federal prosecutors say several U.S.-based metal recyclers conspired in an elaborate scheme to bilk the U.S. Mint out of more than $5.4 million."

3. Italy honors legendary poet, author with commemorative coin

Early Italian scribe and author, Dante Alighieri, will be honored with €2 coin in his home country.

4. RCM's Venetian glass series continues to impress

Green Turtle silver piece. Venetian glass is prominent in each coin and adds a very unique feature. Royal Canadian Mint continues to roll out it's $20 coin series with theirsilver piece. Venetian glass is prominent in each coin and adds a very unique feature.

