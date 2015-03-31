Need a refresher? Check out our collector basics
- Published: Mar 31, 2015, 6 AM
1. Coin World gets back to the basics
Coin World is now offering thorough information on the coins of our country. In our "Know your U.S. Coins" series, cents, nickels, dimes, and quarters are all covered—history, origin, and other extensive information.
Here are a few examples:
- Flying Eagle cent
- Jefferson 5-cent
- Roosevelt dime
- Washington quarter
- Kennedy half dollar
- Eisenhower dollar
2. Numismatic crime
"Federal prosecutors say several U.S.-based metal recyclers conspired in an elaborate scheme to bilk the U.S. Mint out of more than $5.4 million."
3. Italy honors legendary poet, author with commemorative coin
Early Italian scribe and author, Dante Alighieri, will be honored with €2 coin in his home country.
4. RCM's Venetian glass series continues to impress
Royal Canadian Mint continues to roll out it's $20 coin series with their Green Turtle silver piece. Venetian glass is prominent in each coin and adds a very unique feature.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:41 a.m. ET Tuesday:
6. Yesterday's most-read post
The Old U.S. Mint Museum in San Fransico has terminated it's lease
7. Something social
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