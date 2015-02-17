Kisatchie quarter dollar launch in Alexandria, La.

The 2015 Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar representing Louisiana features a wild turkey in flight over bluestem grass with longleaf pine in the background.

The official launch ceremony and coin exchange for the 2015 Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar will be held April 22 in Alexandria, La.

The 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by the coin exchange, will be held at the Alexandria Riverfront Center, 707 Main St., in Alexandria. Following the ceremony, collectors and the general public will be able to exchange cash for $10 rolls of the circulation-quality coins.

The minimum exchange will be for one 40-coin, $10 face value roll, and the maximum exchange will be 10 rolls.

The night before, from 6 to 7 p.m. Central Time April 21, U.S. Mint officials will be hosting a coin forum at the Kent Plantation House, 3601 Bayou Rapides Road, in Alexandria.

The coin's reverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Susan Gamble and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, depicts a wild turkey in flight over bluestem grass, with longleaf pine in the background.

Gamble passed away Jan. 14 at age 57.

The 2015 Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollar will be the 27th of 56 quarter dollars to be released under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Kisatchie National Forest quarter dollars will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on April 13.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Record-setting 'Missing Edge Lettering' Native American $1 coin resells for more than double

Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor

Who does the gold-coin hoard found in Israel belong to?

Mint to issue another Reverse Proof coin

Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!