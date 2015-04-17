Kisatchie National Forest three coin set from United States Mint
- Published: Apr 17, 2015, 8 AM
The following is from a press release from the United States Mint:
The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set – Kisatchie National Forest (product code NF6) on April 23 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
The set contains two Uncirculated quality quarters — one each from the United States Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver—and one Proof quarter from the United States Mint at San Francisco.
All three copper-nickel clad coins are mounted on a durable plastic card that includes a brief description of the park and the coin design. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.
The 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set™ – Kisatchie National Forest is priced at $9.95. Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT.
Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.
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