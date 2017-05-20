Key Morgan dollars among stars in Heritage auction

Heritage Auctions’s June Long Beach sale also includes a strong group of Morgan silver dollars.

The offerings include an ever-popular 1889-CC Morgan dollar graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. The Carson City Mint resumed production of dollars in 1889 after pausing production in 1885. With a low mintage of 350,000, the 1889-CC coin is the rarest of the Carson City Mint Morgan dollars and it is prohibitively rare in grades above MS-64. Even in MS-64 it is a challenging — and expensive — coin, with NGC certifying just 43 in this grade and PCGS recording just 32 submissions at this grade level. A comparable example also graded MS-64 by NGC sold for $70,500 at a December 2014 Heritage auction.

We have plenty on the off-metal 1943 Lincoln Cents and on the origin of Q. David Bowers’ column: A reader wonders how much his 1943 cent struck on a dime planchet is worth, while a long-time numismatist wonders why the origins of two new bronze 1943 cents were revealed.

The great hoard of Carson City Mint dollars sold by the General Services Administration in the early 1970s lacked 1889-CC issues, and Heritage notes that just a single example is known from the entirety of the GSA sales. After the GSA sales, the relative rarity of the 1889-CC Morgan dollar in Mint State became well known and prices for the issue have risen steadily over the past few decades. Heritage describes the offered coin as being well struck, with partial reflectivity in the fields. A few light, scattered surface grazes keep the coin from Gem MS-65 status.

Other series highlights include an 1893-S Morgan dollar graded MS-61 by PCGS, distinguished by gray, lavender and golden-brown toning, and an 1895 Morgan dollar in PCGS Proof 64+ Cameo.

Among the gold highlights is a 1796 Capped Bust, No Stars $2.50 quarter eagle graded About Uncirculated 50 by PCGS — a famed issue as a one-year type coin and the first year of the denomination. Also offered is a relatively accessible example of the 1879 Flowing Hair $4 “Stella” pattern coin, graded Proof Genuine, Uncirculated Details, Repaired, by PCGS. On the repair, which Heritage describes as skillfully done, the lot description states, “A few subtle areas of smoothing are visible on the obverse, especially in the left field near the 3 and its adjacent stars in the legend. An additional repair may have been executed at the stars and M near the opposite rim. We note a thin, small mark near DEO and some faint delicate lines in the reverse fields.”