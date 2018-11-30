The 1896-S quarter dollar, with a low mintage of 188,039 pieces, is one of the three key dates in the series.

Heritage Auctions offered a selection of all three Barber silver coins in its Nov. 8 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in Dallas where it offered the Gary Verner Collection.

One reflective beauty from the Verner Collection was a 1896-S Barber quarter dollar graded Mint State 62 prooflike by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that realized $10,800.

Inside Coin World: Finally, a doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent: In the Dec. 17 issue, Coin World’s contributors share the first doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent, examine 1929 Indian Head gold coins and advise looking at your coins closely.

The 1896-S quarter dollar, with a low mintage of 188,039 pieces, enjoys status alongside the 1901-S and 1913-S quarters as one of the three key dates in the series.

Although Professional Coin Grading Service does not use a prooflike designation for the series, this piece is the sole representative of the issue with a “PL” designation from NGC, which recognizes Mint State circulation-strike issues as prooflike when “the fields are mirrored and the devices may be frosted on both sides.”

Heritage writes, “Subtle cameo contrast is apparent on each side, and the strike is needle-sharp. Were it not for the San Francisco Mint mark, the appearance is akin to that of a lightly marked proof.” Of course, only the Philadelphia Mint struck Proof coins at this time for sale to collectors.

Two pronounced marks on Liberty’s cheek appear to be reeding marks from contact with other coins, but the overall eye appeal is strong and no other MS-62 representative, prooflike or otherwise, has appeared at auction in recent years to serve as a comparable.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter