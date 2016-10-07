A Market Analysis post featuring the finest-certified 1983-D Kennedy half dollar with beautiful rainbow toning that sold at Heritage’s 2016 FUN auction was the week's top post on CoinWorld.com

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Nearly 2 million 2012-D Kennedy half dollars were struck, so why did this one sell for $1,116.25?: If you think that four-figure Kennedy half dollars are only early issues struck prior to the popularity of third-party grading, think again.

4. Would you like a piece of history that’s out of this world?: Among the lots to be offered are a 1944 Winged Liberty Head dime salvaged in 1999 from Astronaut Virgil Ivan “Gus” Grissom’s 1961 Liberty Bell 7 spacecraft

3. This Kennedy half dollar sold for $2,485 because it’s missing something few others are: Though this variety of Kennedy half dollar was discovered in the 1980s, relatively few have surfaced.

2. Not all are pleased with the 30th Anniversary edge on the Proof American Eagle silver dollar: The edge inscription on the Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar denoting the 30th anniversary of the bullion coin is getting mixed reviews.

1. Why a recently sold Kennedy half dollar is a registry collector’s dream coin: Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollars occasionally show gorgeous multicolored toning that one would expect on 1964 90 percent silver issues or 1965 to 1969 40 percent silver half dollars.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter