Nearly 70K Uncirculated Kennedy half dollar sets sell on 1st day

The two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set goes on sale at noon Eastern Time July 24 by the U.S. Mint for $9.95.

Nearly 70,000 of the 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar Uncirculated coin sets sold on the first day of sales, according to U.S. Mint officials.

A total of 68,974 of the two-coin sets sold on July 24, after sales began at noon Eastern Time.

The set contains two copper-nickel clad half dollars — one 2014-P coin and one 2014-D coin.

Sales are restricted to household limits of five per order. The bureau will re-evaluate the limit as necessary over the period the product is available for sale. Mint officials have not disclosed a closing date for sales to end.

At noon ET Aug. 5, the U.S. Mint will offer the .9999 fine, 0.75-ounce gold, dual-dated 50th Anniversary Proof 1964-2014-W Kennedy half dollar, struck at the West Point Mint, also with a household limit of five per order. Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.

Both the two-coin Uncirculated set and the Proof gold coin also will be offered Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. Central Time at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., and through the end of the show, Aug. 9.

The 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection will be offered for $99.95 sometime this fall.

The set will contain one .900 fine silver coin from each of the four Mint production facilities, each with a different finish:

One Reverse Proof 2014-W coin from the West Point Mint.

One Proof 2014-P coin from the Philadelphia Mint.

One Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-S coin from the San Francisco Mint.

One Uncirculated 2014-D coin from the Denver Mint.

The obverse of all seven coins bears U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ original 1963 sculpt adapted for the half dollar released in 1964.

Orders will be accepted online and at 800-872-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Paul Gilkes contributed to this story.

