Station catches stampede for gold Kennedys at on tape

Denver's ABC affiliate KMGH on the morning of Aug. 7 captured footage of a large group of people running and pushing toward the U.S. Mint's Denver facility in order to get in line for the day's alotment of gold Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy half dollar.

"People tripped, fell and were trampled as hundreds rushed to get in line at the U.S. Mint in Denver at 6 a.m. Thursday," KMGH's online report reads.

See the video here.

The Mint announced Aug. 7 it was ending in-person Kennedy sales at all of its retail facilities as well as the ongoing American Numsimatic Assocation World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The Mint had originally planned on selling a limited amount of coins each day at the ANA convention through Saturday.

"The Mint and the ANA made the decision to ensure the safety of those wanting to purchase the coin and the safety of their own employees," a Mint release from Thursday reads.

