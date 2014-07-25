ANA details 50th anniversary gold Proof Kennedy purchasing process

The American Numismatic Association on July 24 announced public-safety procedures for collectors who wish to buy the dual-dated 50th anniversary gold Proof Kennedy half dollar coins set to go on sale at the Aug. 5 to 9 World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.



The U.S. Mint previously announced that 500 Kennedy coins per day will be sold at the show, at a limit to two coins per customer, and in order to purchase a coin, a buyer must receive a ticket from the U.S. Mint. On July 30, the Mint lowered purchase limit to one coin per customer rather than two. The Mint will hand out 500 tickets.

The line for receiving tickets will form outside of the bourse floor at 8 a.m. each day of the show. Signs will be on site to guide collectors to the correct area. Mint officials will distribute tickets to the first 500 people in line between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. each day. At 11 a.m., collectors with tickets will be led onto the bourse floor through a special side entrance that will take them directly to the U.S. Mint booth to complete their purchase.



Each collector who has a ticket will be able to purchase up to one coin.

Collectors are reminded that proper credentialing is required to enter the convention hall at the World's Fair of Money. Collectors who are not credentialed will be asked to leave the ticket line. The public registration desk will open each day of the show at 8 a.m. Registration is required to receive credentials. ANA members who registered for the show online before the July 15 pre-registration deadline will receive their credentials via U.S. mail before the show.

Persons under the age of 18 will not be allowed to purchase the Kennedy coins on site at the show, and collectors will not be allowed to hold spots in line for others.

Daily public admission is $6 for nonmembers and free for ANA members. A $2 off coupon is available online.