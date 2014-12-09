For 2014 Kennedy half, difference between Specimen 68, 69 huge

2014 Kennedy half dollars from the 50th Anniversary two-coin set are most commonly seen in Specimen 66 and Specimen 67 grades, placing pressure on those grading higher.

The following post is pulled from Coin World editor Steve Roach’s Market Analysis column in the Dec. 22 issue.

This past spring saw the introduction of the 2014-W Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollars, silver dollars and gold $5 half eagles. While hundreds of thousands of the half dollars remain available from the U.S. Mint, the other two denominations registered a quick sellout. Also still available is the coin of the summer, the 2014-W Kennedy gold half dollar. However, as recent auctions show, collectors looking to add one of these handsome gold half dollars to their collections may do well to look at the secondary market.

This week’s Market Analysis posts look at three examples of 2014’s big releases that recently sold:

The coin: 50th Anniversary 2014-P Kennedy half dollar, Specimen 68

The price: $79

The story: As Paul Gilkes described in an article in the Dec. 8 issue of Coin World, the 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy halves in the two-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin set are not receiving the super-high grades that many had hoped for.

Both Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. have reported that the finest coins are grading Specimen 69, with the vast majority grading Specimen 66 and Specimen 67. Grading services are using Specimen grades rather than Mint State grades since the coins are struck under special circumstances for special sets.

In a Nov. 18 Heritage auction, a Specimen 68 50th Anniversary 2014-P Kennedy half dollar from the set, in an NGC First Release holder, sold for $79. In an Oct. 12 eBay auction, a 2014-D example graded Specimen 69 brought an astounding $2,250. Considering that the set costs $9.95, those who get high grades may be rewarded handsomely.

