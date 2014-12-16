Kennedy gold Proof half dollars reaching maximum release

Sales of the Proof gold 1964-2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollar are edging closer to the maximum authorization of 75,000 coins.

Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof gold 1964-2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollar are edging closer to the maximum authorization of 75,000 coins.

According to Adam Stump, the Mint's deputy director for the Office of Corporate Communications, sales through Dec. 15 reached 69,569. The coins went on sale Aug. 5.

The coin contains 0.75 ounce of .9999 fine gold. When the coin first went on sale, it was offered for $1,240. Current pricing for the coin, according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for numismatic products containing precious metals, puts the price at $1,202.50.

When sales first opened, U.S. Mint Deputy Director Richard Peterson said the Mint would strike the coins to order and by Oct. 1 have 75,000 coins struck at the West Point Mint. When total sales languished below the 75,000 ceiling, Mint officials announced Dec. 5 that the maximum authorization for the Kennedy gold Proof half dollar would be capped at 75,000.

Stump released the following statement on behalf of the Mint: "The 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin has a limit of 75,000 coins. The product is still on sale until Dec. 31. If there are still unpurchased coins left over after the end of the year, the United States Mint will conduct an analysis to determine whether to continue to offer the 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin in 2015 or take the product off sale."

