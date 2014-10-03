Kennedy 50th Anniversary Silver half dollar set

The packaging for the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection depicts, left to right, the 2014-W Reverse Proof, the 2014-P Proof, the 2014-S Enhanced Uncirculated and 2014-D Uncirculated coins, all struck in .900 fine silver. Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

An Uncirculated finish has been executed on the 2014-D silver half dollar struck at the Denver Mint for the four-coin 50th anniversary set.

The 2014-S Enhanced Uncirculated Kennedy half dollar employs the use of a number of polishing and laser-frosting applications at different intensities to reach the desired contrasting look.

The four 2014 .900 fine silver half dollars in the 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection, to be released Oct. 28 by the U.S. Mint, will bring the number of different Kennedy half dollars of 2014 to 13.

The four-coin set is scheduled to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time at $99.95 per set.

The set is composed of four coins — one from each of the United States Mint’s production facilities — each struck in a different finish:

??One Reverse Proof 2014-W coin from the West Point Mint in New York. The coin will exhibit mirrored devices against frosted fields.

??One Proof 2014-P coin from the Philadelphia Mint. The coin will exhibit frosted devices against mirrored fields.

??One Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-S coin from San Francisco Mint. Specific elements will be subjected to varying intensities of laser-frosting and polishing techniques.

??One Uncirculated 2014-D coin from the Denver Mint. The coin will have a standard collector product Uncirculated finish.

The coins are secured in individual plastic capsules fitted in coin wells within an embossed leatherette-type folder that includes the same image of John F. Kennedy that appears on the coins in the set, with patriotic imagery of stars and stripes.

The removable capsules allow visibility of both sides of the coins, and are housed in packaging that can be displayed as a trifold or stored and protected by an outer sleeve.

A booklet with information and images about the design of the 1964 Kennedy half dollar and a certificate of authenticity accompany each set.

Design selection

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ original 1963 sculpt of President John F. Kennedy that was first used on the Kennedy half dollar as introduced in 1964 appears on the obverse of the four 2014 silver half dollars. The portrait has been modified over the years, including having its relief lowered.

Roberts created his original 1964 design shortly after Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963, assassination.

The original 1964 design was also used on copper-nickel clad 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy half dollars in a special two-coin 50th Anniversary two-coin set, as well as a .9999 fine gold, dual-dated Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy half dollar.

The portrait as used in 2013 was used for the standard 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy half dollars struck in copper-nickel clad for inclusion in the 2014 Uncirculated Mint set; for circulation-quality copper-nickel clad 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy half dollars struck for numismatic sales in bags and rolls; for the 2014-S half dollars struck in copper-nickel clad for the regular Proof set and the 2014-S .900 fine silver version for the 2014 Silver Proof set.

Gold, clad coin sales

The 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection is the last announced product in the United States Mint’s program celebrating the release of the Kennedy half dollar in 1964.

The Proof gold version and the copper-nickel clad half dollars both went on sale during the summer.

All three products are being struck to demand, with closing sales dates that have not yet been announced.

As of the Mint’s Sept. 28 sales report for its numismatic programs, customers had purchased 63,757 Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy gold half dollars. Sales of the two-coin set of copper-nickel clad half dollars totaled 132,745 sets.

Both sales figures are among the lowest “mintages” for any regular issue Kennedy half dollar.

The previously lowest number is 64,141 for the Matte Finish 1998-S Kennedy half dollar. That coin was only available in a two-coin set that also included an Uncirculated commemorative silver dollar honoring Robert F. Kennedy, brother of John F. Kennedy.

Specialists estimate the mintage of the Accented Hair subtype of the Proof 1964 Kennedy half dollar at less than 200,000 coins.

The San Francisco Assay Office struck 284,037 1966 half dollars, but they are indistinguishable from the approximately 106.4 million 1966 half dollars struck at the Denver Mint since neither version had Mint marks.

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint website.