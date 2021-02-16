Ken Bressett to meet and greet at ANA National Money Show

Bressett’s most recent book, “Bible Lore and the Eternal Flame,” will debut at the ANA National Money Show in March.

A meet and greet with editor emeritus of A Guide Book of United States Coins Kenneth Bressett will take place at the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado, March 10 to 12.

Bressett will be at the booth for the show’s official supplier CollecTons on Thursday morning, Friday afternoon, and Saturday, according to a press release from Whitman Publishing. Specific times for his appearance are not yet announced.

Bressett’s most recent book, Bible Lore and the Eternal Flame, will debut at the show, hosted at the historic Broadmoor Hotel. In the new book, Bressett “creates an archaeological roadmap of the Old and New Testaments, from the earliest cuneiform writing to pottery, oil lamps, glass, and money,” according to Whitman. A wide range of ancient coins illuminate the day-to-day transactions and monetary history of the ancient world, from Israel to the establishment of the Christian church.

Interested collectors may bring any of the numerous books and articles written by Bressett over his storied six-decade career for him to sign; among his other recent titles is A Penny Saved: R.S. Yeoman and His Remarkable Red Book, a biography of the Red Book’s creator, an autobiography of Bressett, and a history of Whitman Publishing.

The press release notes that National Money Show hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for ANA members, children under 12, and active and retired military personnel (plus up to three additional guests). For the general public on Thursday and Friday, admission is $10. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter