Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA legend who has been appointed to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as its first African-American member, was the subject of this week’s top post on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Germany reaching goals bringing central bank’s gold holdings back within the borders: Germany is in its final stages of repatriating more than 700 metric tons of gold from vaults in New York and Paris.

4. Circulation quality 2017 Kennedy half dollars on sale soon: Uncirculated 2017 half dollars aren’t available from the Federal Reserve, only in numismatic products, sold at a premium from the U.S. Mint.

3. Forget gold: The price of silver is on an even bigger tear in 2017: There has been a lot of buzz recently about the price of gold’s rise in 2017, but the price of silver has enjoyed an even steeper climb since Christmas.

2. Movie prop money keeps being discovered in circulation, with notes now passed in Alaska: Movie prop money has been found in circulation in Juneau, Alaska. Similar prop money was found circulating in Missouri in November 2016.

1. Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is joining the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee: The NBA legend’s quest to become the first African-American member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee began nearly two years ago.

