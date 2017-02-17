Week's Most Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins the CCAC
- Published: Feb 17, 2017, 3 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Germany reaching goals bringing central bank’s gold holdings back within the borders: Germany is in its final stages of repatriating more than 700 metric tons of gold from vaults in New York and Paris.
4. Circulation quality 2017 Kennedy half dollars on sale soon: Uncirculated 2017 half dollars aren’t available from the Federal Reserve, only in numismatic products, sold at a premium from the U.S. Mint.
3. Forget gold: The price of silver is on an even bigger tear in 2017: There has been a lot of buzz recently about the price of gold’s rise in 2017, but the price of silver has enjoyed an even steeper climb since Christmas.
2. Movie prop money keeps being discovered in circulation, with notes now passed in Alaska: Movie prop money has been found in circulation in Juneau, Alaska. Similar prop money was found circulating in Missouri in November 2016.
1. Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is joining the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee: The NBA legend’s quest to become the first African-American member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee began nearly two years ago.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform