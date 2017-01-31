Costello's cover design will be paired with that of design contest runner-up Sandra Deiana from Italy whose design will appear on the auction catalog's back cover.

Massachusetts artist Chirs T. Costello's "Liberty Alive" design will grace the cover of Kagin's March 9 and 10 National Money Show Auction cover featuring the Dr. Christopher Allan Collection of Bechtler Gold Coins.

A Draped Bust rendition of Liberty by graphic artist and illustrator Chris T. Costello, an artist with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, has been selected as the cover design for Kagin’s auction catalog for the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Orlando, Fla.

Donald H. Kagin, president of Kagin’s, will present Costello with a check for $5,000 for his winning “Liberty Alive” design just before the 6 p.m. March 9 opening session of the auction.

The public auction is the first held by Kagin’s in nearly 30 years.

The auction is scheduled for three sessions, with one scheduled for March 9 and the final two set for March 10. The convention is set for March 9 to 11.

According to Kagin’s, the judges were so impressed by the runner-up design submitted by Italian artist Sandra Deiana that she will be awarded a $500 prize for her efforts.

Deiana’s digitally created collage of pieces from the Dr. Chris Allan Collection of Bechtler Gold Coins will be featured on the auction catalog’s back cover.

Costello’s design was among the five finalists culled from more than 130 designs submitted by more than 50 artists, including young numismatists and professional artists.

Costello was inspired by Kagin’s 1983 ANA auction catalog cover, which features the “Lady Liberty” Peace dollar design rendered by world-renowned artist Peter Max.

Costello currently serves on the The Cyrus E. Dallin Art Museum’s Board of Trustees. As a member of the U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program, Costello is credited with more than 15 designs that were sculptured by members of the Mint’s engraving staff for appearance on U.S. coins and medals.

Costello’s AIP designs include the reverse of the 1792-2017-W American Liberty, High Relief, $100 gold coin; the reverse for the 2014 Great Smoky Mountains National Park quarter dollar; the obverse of the 2016 Mark Twain silver dollar; the reverse of the 2016 National Park Service Centennial silver dollar; and the obverse of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders congressional gold medal.

Costello’s designs were also selected for the reverses of four First Spouse gold $10 coins and one obverse.

Deiana, an artist from Rome, learned of the auction catalog cover design contest from its promotion online.

Deiana is not a coin collector but has always been fascinated with all coins and their designs. She is currently a student at a special school for medallic art at the Italian Mint. She is currently working on a project for the Central Bank of Ireland.

The judging panel that selected the winning catalog designs was comprised of Kenneth Bressett, longtime editor of A Guide Book of United States Coins; Barbara Gregory, editor of the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist; Mary Lannin, a freelance editor and chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee; Heidi Wastweet, an artist-member of the CCAC; and David Harper, editor of Numismatic News.