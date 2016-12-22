Kagin's extends ANA catalog cover design contest

The cover of Kagin's 1983 ANA Auction catalog, right, for the firm's Aug. 16 to 20, 1983, auction in San Diego, Calif., features a rendition by renowned artist Peter Max of sculptor Anthony de Francisci's Liberty from the Peace dollar obverse.

What lucky winner will have their design on the cover of Kagin's auctin catalog for the ANA National Money Show in March?

The following news release was issued by Kagin's updating its catalog cover design contest for its auction at the American Numismatic Association's National Money Show in Orlando in March:

Due to an overwhelmingly positive response, Kagin’s Auctions, the official auctioneer for the ANA National Money Show® in Orlando, Florida March 9-11, is extending the deadline for the cover design competition. Contestants can now submit their original compositions for a chance to win $5,000 AND have their design be a part of this historic event until January 15th, 2017!

“Designs can be in any medium - paintings, sketches, photographic, even computer-generated images,” explained Don Kagin, president. “We want to encourage everyone - young artists to professionals from inside or outside our numismatic community.

"We believe numismatics is fun, educational and exciting and want to use this opportunity to demonstrate to the art and auction world how imaginative and cutting-edge numismatics can be.”

An independent panel including Kenneth Bressett, ANA past president; Mary Lannin, renowned numismatist [and chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee]; David Harper, Numismatic News editor, Barbara Gregory, editor of The Numismatist; and Heidi Wastweet, medallic sculptor [and current CCAC member], will review and pick the winning design.

Contestants are invited to email up to three entries to Nina@Kagins.com by January 15, 2017.

The cover design must include the following text (in any arrangement): Kagin’s, ANA Auction, March 9-10, 2017, Orlando, Florida.

For more information, please visit kagins.com/auctions.

