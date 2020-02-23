Coins graded by Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sold during Kagin’s Inc.’s auction in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show Feb. 27 to 29 in Atlanta are eligible for Coin World’s SmartTrack DNA tagging.

Kagin’s has partnered with Coin World to provide the Near-Field Communication (NFC) encryption technology ID tags as a way to combat counterfeit coins and provide useful information to coin collectors and others within the numismatic hobby.

“The SmartTrack DNA tags are scheduled to be available to dealers and collectors’ coins in April, but we are pleased to announce that we will be applying them to the Kagin’s auction coins before they are available to the public,” stated Rick Amos, chairman and CEO of Amos Media Co., the owner of Coin World.

Amos said it will be at the discretion of auction lot winners whether they want to avail themselves of the tagging option. Auction lot winners will receive instructions to have the SmartTrack DNA tag applied after they have received their lots.

“Our auction coins will be within the early release of the SmartTrack DNA tags and we think the technology will have an immediate and lasting value for coin enthusiasts,” said Don Kagin, president of Kagin’s Inc.

Key features of the Coin World app include digital authentication of the coin, detailed coin information and history, inventory management, as well as transferring coins in/out of inventory with an acquisition or upon a sale, and want list creation. The app also provides a customizable user profile that includes features such as registration of coin ownership (in case of theft or loss of a coin), creating an alias to provide anonymity or privacy from other users across the platform, and real-time pricing.

