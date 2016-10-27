Kagin's offers cash for auction catalog design

The cover of Kagin's 1983 ANA Auction catalog, right, for the firm's Aug. 16 to 20, 1983, auction in San Diego, Calif., features a rendition by renowned artist Peter Max of sculptor Anthony de Francisci's Liberty from the Peace dollar obverse.

What lucky winner will have their design on the cover of Kagin's auctin catalog for the ANA National Money Show in March?

A $5,000 award will be presented by Kagin's to the winner of the firm's competition to design the cover for the firm’s March auction to be held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Orlando, Fla.

Kagin’s is the show's official auctioneer. The show runs March 9 to 11, with auction sessions set March 9 and 10.

Individuals are invited to submit original compositions for the chance to win the cash prize.

“Designs can be in any medium — paintings, sketches, photographic, even computer-generated images,” said Kagin’s President Donald H. Kagin. “We want to encourage everyone — young artists to professionals from inside or outside our numismatic community. We believe numismatics is fun, educational and exciting and want to use this opportunity to demonstrate to the art and auction world how imaginative and cutting-edge numismatics can be.”

An independent panel will review the designs submitted, from which the winning design will be selected.

Each contestant is invited to email up to three entries to Kagin’s auction director, Nina Phan, at Nina@kagins.com by Dec. 15. Each design submission must include the following text, positioned in any arrangement: Kagin’s, ANA Auction, March 9-10, 2017, Orlando, Florida.

Kagin said contestants can request representative images of auction highlights and themes but are free to create their own unique designs.

In the invitation to artists, Kagin’s included an illustration from the cover of the firm’s 1983 ANA auction catalog. The cover features a rendition by renowned artist Peter Max of sculptor Anthony de Francisci's Liberty from the Peace dollar obverse.