Kagin to speak June 29 at Whitman Coin Expo

The fourth speaker in the Maryland State Numismatic Association annual Distinguished Lecturer series will be Donald Kagin, a numismatist and numismatic researcher.

Kagin’s lecture title is “Our Nation’s First Circulating Currency; the Treasury Notes of the War of 1812.” It will be presented at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2012, in Room 301 of the Baltimore Convention Center during the Whitman Coin Expo.

Kagin was raised in a numismatic household. His father, Art Kagin, was also a respected numismatist.

Kagin is widely recognized as a leading authority on pioneer gold coins. He was awarded the first-ever bachelor of arts degree in numismatics, this from Northwestern University, and holds the first doctorate in numismatics in the country, which he earned at the Union Institute and University in Ohio. His doctorate major studies resulted in the book Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States, which won the Numismatic Literary Guild’s Best Book of the Year award, and which is a standard reference on pioneer gold. His doctorate minor studies were on early American currency, and his chapter on the early notes of 1812 is included in Arthur and Ira Friedbergs’ Paper Money of the United States.

Kagin contributes to the Official Guide to United States Coins and the Coin and Currency Dealer Newsletter, which he founded. He regularly contributes articles to a number of periodicals including Money, U.S. News and World Report, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and The Numismatist. He has made several radio and television appearances. He received the American Numismatic Association’s Heath Literary Award for several of his articles.

As chairman of the American Money and Gold Rush Museum, he contributed to the passage of a congressional bill for the 2006 San Francisco Mint commemorative coins, the proceeds from which go for the renovation of the historic old San Francisco Mint.

Kagin served two terms on the ANA Board of Governors. He is also a numismatic investment adviser, having written the book Donald Kagin’s Personal Guide to Rare Coin Investments, which won the NLG’s Best Investment Book of the Year award.

For more information about the MSNA and its offerings, visit the association’s website at http://mdstatenumisassn.org/MSNA/. ¦