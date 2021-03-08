Kagin's will offer education sessions in conjunction with their March auctions with subjects including California gold and primitive money.

In conjunction with their March 11 and 12 auctions, Kagin’s is providing free education programs to give collectors an additional opportunity to gain insight.

According to Kagin’s, the programs are providing to offset the loss of educational opportunities due to the cancellation of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show.

Interested collectors can view the presentations at auctions.kagins.com, with new registration required.

Thursday, March 11 (All times Pacific)

3:45 p.m. – Hobo nickels with Candace DeMarco Kagin

7:30 p.m. – California Fractional Gold with Robert D. Leonard and Matt O’Connor

Friday, March 12

9:30 a.m. – Primitive/Odd & Curious Money with Robert D. Leonard and Charles J. Opitz

Additional information can be obtained at info@kagins.com or by calling 888-852-4467.

