US Coins

Kagin’s offers educational programs online March 11 and 12

Kagin's will offer education sessions in conjunction with their March auctions with subjects including California gold and primitive money.

Images courtesy of Kagin's

In conjunction with their March 11 and 12 auctions, Kagin’s is providing free education programs to give collectors an additional opportunity to gain insight.

According to Kagin’s, the programs are providing to offset the loss of educational opportunities due to the cancellation of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show.

Interested collectors can view the presentations at auctions.kagins.com, with new registration required.

Thursday, March 11 (All times Pacific)
3:45 p.m. – Hobo nickels with Candace DeMarco Kagin
7:30 p.m. – California Fractional Gold with Robert D. Leonard and Matt O’Connor
Friday, March 12
9:30 a.m. – Primitive/Odd & Curious Money with Robert D. Leonard and Charles J. Opitz

Additional information can be obtained at info@kagins.com or by calling 888-852-4467.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Mar 4, 2019, 3 AM

Kagin's offers Anderson's War of 1812 Treasury notes

Paper Money

Mar 19, 2018, 4 AM

Encased postage draws bidders in Kagin's auction

US Coins

Mar 6, 2020, 3 PM

Market Analysis: 1830 Georgia gold quarter eagle leads Kagin's ANA auction bidding

Community Comments

Headlines