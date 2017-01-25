Kagin’s Auctions announced the implementation of the Kagin’s Auctions Loyalty Program. All successful purchasers shall be entitled to a credit against any future purchases in a KA auction.

Press release from Kagin's Auctions:

Kagin’s Auctions announced the implementation of the Kagin’s Auctions Loyalty Program ™. All successful purchasers shall be entitled to a credit against any future purchases in a KA auction, in the amount of one percent (1%) of the total purchase prices paid by them (hammer plus buyer’s commission – taxes or other charges not included), such credit to extend to the next two (2) KA auctions, or a period of 1 year, whichever is longer.

“This is the first time that we are aware of that such a long term loyalty program has ever been implemented in numismatic auctions,” exclaimed Donald H. Kagin Ph.D., president of Kagin’s, Inc. the parent company of Kagin’s Auctions. “Actually except for a short term promotion we cannot find where such a program has been available from any other auction house,” he continued.

“Loyalty programs have worked well in the airline, car and hospitality industries over the last few decades. Obviously we hope to bring more participation in our diversified numismatic auctions, but in addition Kagin’s Auctions encourages more interest and involvement in our hobby by offering free memberships and reference books to every successful buyer,” explained Kagin.

For more information on the Kagin’s Auction Loyalty Program or other free educational benefits, go to Kagins.com or contact Nina@kagins.com or call 888-8kagins (852-4467).

