1838 Gobrecht dollar part of complex collecting area

An 1838 Gobrecht dollar with a provenance that can be traced to the sale of the Peter Gschwend Collection before 1871, graded Proof 64+, sold for $82,250.

An 1838 Gobrecht dollar with a provenance that can be traced to the sale of the Peter Gschwend Collection before 1871, graded Proof 64+, sold for $82,250.

While the finest known 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar was anticipated to be the star among the silver dollars offered in Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Sotheby’s fourth auction of the D. Brent Pogue Collection on May 24, that dollar stayed with Pogue despite a bidder willing to pay $10,575,000 for it.

Finding new homes were Pogue’s four Gobrecht dollars from 1836 to 1839. Each exceptional and beautiful, the four dollars offered bidders a capsule summary of this specialized collecting area in which new discoveries continue to be made by diligent researchers.

Here is one of three that we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis.

The Coin:

1838 Gobrecht dollar, Judd 84, Proof 64+

The Price:

$82,250

The Story:

Pogue’s 1838 Gobrecht dollar, Judd 84, was “just” graded Proof 64+ by PCGS, but as the catalog observed, “With stunning aesthetic appeal and gem quality surfaces, this rarity passes all expectations invested in its assigned grade.”

COIN VALUES: How much is your Gobrecht dollar worth?

This dollar features a coin turn alignment and modern research by John Dannreuther, Saul Teichman, and Craig Sholley suggests nearly all Die Alignment III 1838 dollars — of which this is an example — are restrikes. This dollar was likely made at the Philadelphia Mint sometime in the 1860s.

These dollars occupy one of the most complex areas of numismatics, and the description concludes, “The divisions between ‘Original’ and ‘Restrike’ among these coins have been rewritten recently, and refinement of those definitions continues to attract some of the brightest minds in numismatics today.”

Keep reading this Market Analysis:

Although struck in small numbers, the 1839 Gobrecht dollar is very collectible

How much did the priciest of Pogue's Gobrecht dollars sell for?

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter