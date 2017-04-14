June 5 set for Ozark National Scenic Riverways coin

The 2017 Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollar to be issued June 5 is the 38th release under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The official launch ceremony in Missouri for the 2017 Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollar is scheduled for June 5, the same day the coin will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Mint officials announced that the ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. CT June 5 at Alley Spring and Mill on State Route 106 in Eminence, Mo.

Following the event, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2017-D quarter dollars.

Security Bank of the Ozarks is the sponsoring bank in charge of conducting the coin exchange.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

On June 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. CT, the Mint will conduct a coin forum in the Nixon Room at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence.

Another botched release from the United States Mint: Inside Coin World: The release of the Congratulations set adds to the narrative that the U.S. Mint needs to overhaul its approach to limited-edition releases.

The forum serves as an outlet for U.S. Mint officials to outline the bureau’s current and upcoming coin programs and receive public input on new initiatives and concerns about U.S. Mint products.

Alley Mill, a steel roller mill built in 1894, is depicted on the reverse of the quarter dollar, the 38th in the America the Beautiful quarters program. This merchant mill was used to grind wheat into flour.