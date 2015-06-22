June 29 opens numismatic sales of Blue Ridge Parkway quarters

June 29 is the opening day of sales by the United States Mint of 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollars in bags and rolls by the U.S. Mint. The coin enters general circulation June 22.

The following is a June 22 news release from the U.S. Mint:

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint will accept orders for product options containing quarters honoring Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina starting on June 29 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Coins in the bags and rolls are circulating quality that have never been in circulation and are struck on the main production floors of United States Mint facilities at Denver, Philadelphia, or San Francisco.

The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the "P" and "D" Mint mark quarters, those with the "S" Mint mark are not being released into circulation.

The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Blue Ridge Parkway"; the abbreviation "NC" for North Carolina; "$10," the face value of its contents; and "P," "D," or "S" for the mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Blue Ridge Parkway"; "NC"; and "P," "D," or "S."

Product options and their prices are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE

BD1, BD2, BD3 100-Coin Bag "P," "D," or "S" $34.95

BD4 Two-Roll Set (40 coins/roll) "P" and "D" $32.95

BD5 Single Roll (40 coins) "S" $18.95

BD6 Three-Roll Set "P," "D," and "S" $46.95

Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters/, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the United States Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.